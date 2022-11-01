NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Surprising Pregame News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Based on some recent comments from Retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, it’s fair to say there was some (possibly one-sided) beef between the two Veteran QBs.

Fitzpatrick recently said that Brady had “no respect” for him during their years of NFL overlap.

Fitzpatrick, now an Analyst for Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Footballis in the house for tonight’s Matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fitzpatrick and Brady were seen exchanging a friendly embrace during pregame warmups.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this development.

“Couldn’t keep that same energy lmao,” one fan wrote.

“Tom Brady’s public personality is mostly a facade, unless he’s drunk on a boat, so this doesn’t surprise me,” another said.

“Fitz honestly sounded really hurt when he said how he felt Brady acted towards him so this is nice to hear,” another added.

After Brady heard Fitzpatrick’s comments about him, he addressed the situation on his Let’s Go! podcast.

“Ryan is a hell of a guy, too, and I’ve competed against him,” Brady said. “He’s a Harvard guy, now he looks like he’s part homeless, and now he’s on TV doing what my future job’s going to be , so I think Ryan’s got a good thing going.

“I’m not sure why he needs to think that I’m after him or something like that.”

Unless this pregame action is just for show, it appears these two have buried the hatchet.