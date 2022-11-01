NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Surprising Pregame News

Tom Brady against the New York Jets in January 2002.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Based on some recent comments from Retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, it’s fair to say there was some (possibly one-sided) beef between the two Veteran QBs.

Fitzpatrick recently said that Brady had “no respect” for him during their years of NFL overlap.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button