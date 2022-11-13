NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Retirement Admission

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, choosing to step away from the game at the age of 44.

Of course, Brady’s decision was not a final one, as he came out of retirement after about a month, playing the 2022 regular season (and perhaps more).

But this was not Brady’s first serious retirement consideration.

Brady, now 45, has revealed that he almost retired at the age of 27 for a surprising reason.

“When I was 27, I almost retired from the game of football—because of elbow pain,” Brady said.

Can you imagine what the National Football League would be like today if Brady had retired at the age of 27, with only a couple of Super Bowl wins compared to the seven he has now?

“Lebron probably: I remember I told Tom when he was 27 he needs to keep going. I had friends there and everything they were like 😳,” one fan joked.

“Elbow pain>Dem Kids,” another fan added.

“Good to know Josh Allen has another 20 years I guess,” one fan added.

“Brady has arguably become a better athlete later in his career, diligently honing his craft with precise movements, repeatable mechanics, and impeccable instincts,” one fan suggested.

Brady, now 45, is still playing, nearly 20 years after he first considered retirement.

How much longer will the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback play for?