NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Postgame Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady was not happy with the Bucs’ blowout loss to the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

The legendary NFL quarterback was so upset, in fact, that he decided to leave the game without showering. Brady, 45, was probably pretty smelly on the flight home.

“Some things I don’t give af— about, at this point,” Brady said, half-smiling, per Mike Silver. “F— that. I’m going home.”

It’s quite the postgame decision from the legendary NFL quarterback on Sunday.

“I’m just imagining Tom Brady doing 80 in the left lane on the 101, fuming on his way to his parents’ house in San Mateo, and it’s pure sketch comedy,” one fan joked.

“Oops..” one fan added.

“An Amateur psychologist might infer that Brady felt he didn’t deserve those few, Cleansing minutes under hot water, after a two-interception performance against the team he loved throughout his childhood,” Silver speculated.

Brady, meanwhile, was also asked if he had any thoughts on joining the 49ers next year. Unsurprisingly, Brady did not get into that.

The Bucs fell to 6-7 on the year with the loss to the 49ers on Sunday.