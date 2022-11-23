NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Announcing Plans

Tom Brady yells for a play during Sunday's Bucs vs. Packers game.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Whenever Tom Brady ultimately decides to retire, he’ll join FOX’s No. 1 broadcasting booth.

The legendary, seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has signed a massive, $300 million-plus deal with the network to call NFL games in the No. 1 broadcasting booth.

