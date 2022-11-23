NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Announcing Plans

TAMPA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Whenever Tom Brady ultimately decides to retire, he’ll join FOX’s No. 1 broadcasting booth.

The legendary, seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has signed a massive, $300 million-plus deal with the network to call NFL games in the No. 1 broadcasting booth.

How will Brady fare as an announcer?

Brady revealed this week that he plans to be “scathing” in the booth, like a prominent golf announcer.

“Naturally, because I think I have a high level of — when you play with Randy Moss, when you play with Wes Welker, when you play with [Rob] Gronkowski and [Julian] Edelman and Mike Evans, you see greatness,” Brady said on his podcast. “And there’s a standard for perfection that I want to see the game played at. Because I value the sport, I value the coordination of this Incredible chess match that’s happening, the play within every play.”

“And I just feel like there’s probably more Johnny Miller in me, where when I used to watch him on golf telecasts, it was just scathing sometimes. ‘What, that guy choked under pressure?’ or whatever. That’s essentially how I end up seeing the game a lot now. Not that I want to be negative, but I do want to point out — and Belichick taught this to me a lot — it’s hard to win a game in the NFL , there’s more games lost in the NFL than they’re won. If you don’t screw it up, you’ve got a great chance to win. Because most people do just mess it up.”

Is that the kind of NFL Analyst fans want Brady to be, though?

“I can’t wait!!!” one fan wrote.

“So basically Tom isn’t going to give credit to any QBs… got it. How Tom Brady of him,” one fan added.

“Dude says nothing and gets prissy with literally 90 second press conferences after a loss. Guy has never said anything interesting in his life,” one fan added.

“Will Tom go on and on about shooting 63 in the final round of a US Open?” one fan admitted.

What are you expecting from Brady the analyst?