NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Announcement On Monday – AthlonSports.com

Will Tom Brady play football next season?

That’s the question everyone’s asking the 45-year-old NFL quarterback these days.

However, Brady isn’t willing to share any insight just yet. In fact, he’s tired of getting asked questions about what he’s doing next season.

During his Let’s Go! podcast on Monday, Brady said he has no idea what he’s going to do. But he said in his fired-up, Brady-like fashion.

“If I knew what I was going to f—ing do I would’ve already f—ing done it,” he told Jim Gray. “I’m taking it a day at a time. I appreciate you asking. Thank you.”

It really sounds like Tom Brady doesn’t know what he’s going to do next season.

“Brady says he has been spending time with his kids and doing all the things he ‘put in the drawer,’ during the season. He said there’s no ‘soft landing,’ for the end of an NFL season,” Rick Stroud adds.

