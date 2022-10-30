NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Weekend News

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, celebrating on the field at the Super Bowl.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

It hasn’t been the best week for Tom Brady.

Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Baltimore Ravens, dropping to 3-5 on the season. Friday afternoon, Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, announced that they had finalized their divorce.

