NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Weekend News

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It hasn’t been the best week for Tom Brady.

Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Baltimore Ravens, dropping to 3-5 on the season. Friday afternoon, Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, announced that they had finalized their divorce.

Brady, 45, is having a pretty cool weekend, though.

The Buccaneers quarterback reportedly spent the weekend with his kids, also giving out food to those in need following the hurricane.

That’s a pretty cool move by Brady.

The Veteran NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife reportedly plan to “co-parent” their two kids following their official divorce this year.

Gisele has reportedly made her feelings on Brady’s parenting skills clear.

“She thinks he is a great dad,” a source told PEOPLE of Brady.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 21: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for UCLA Institute of the Environment & Sustainability) Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

While Brady and Bundchen are no longer married, it’s good to see that they’re still committed to raising their kids together.

Divorce can be tough, but Brady and Bundchen appear to be committed to doing what’s best for their kids.

We wish the Brady and Bundchen families all the best moving forward.