NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Saturday Night News

Tom Brady against the New York Jets in January 2002.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has been a team-first guy throughout his 20-plus NFL career.

This weekend was a bit different, though.

Brady, 45, spent some time away from the team this weekend, ahead of their contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback went to Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding on Friday night. They then arrived in Pittsburgh alone on Saturday night.

