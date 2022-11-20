NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Next Season Report

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is on the field during Sunday's game.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Most believed that the 2022 NFL season would be Tom Brady’s last in the league. However, following his divorce to supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have plans changed?

Many around the league now believe that Brady, 45, will play at least one more season, if not more. The question is will those seasons be with the Buccaneers or someone else?

