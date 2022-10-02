NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Relationship News

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele, attend an NBA playoff game in Boston.

BOSTON – MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

NFL fans continue to hope for the best for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, although it’s not sounding too good right now.

Brady, 45, and his wife, Bundchen, have reportedly been fighting over the past couple of months. The couple is reportedly not living together at the moment. According to reports, the fighting doesn’t really have to do with Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s.

