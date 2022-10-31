NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Future Job News

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady sits at a press conference for head coach Bruce Arians.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – MARCH 31: Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a press conference for new head Coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center on March 31, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen when Tom Brady will actually retire from playing football.

Brady, 45, chose to come out of retirement and play another season for the Bucs this year. Many assumed this would be his final year on the field, but perhaps following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, he’ll be even more committed to football.

