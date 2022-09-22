NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback.

According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son’s birthday together in the Hamptons back in August, when the quarterback was away from the team for more than a week.

Brady and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly been going through some marital trouble. The 45-year-old quarterback is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite his supermodel wife Wishing her husband would be more present at home and with the kids.

“Tom Brady left Gisele to jet off to the Hamptons to visit his son with Bridget Moynahan,” the Daily Mail reports.

NFL fans continue to take to social media to weigh in on the developing story.

“When Tom’s playing days are well & truly ended, will he think that trading his marriage & family for one more year playing in the NFL was worth it?” one fan wrote.

“Continue to suffer head injuries or retire and spend all his time with his super model wife and extreme wealth. How is this even a choice?” another fan added.

Brady and Gisele have been married since 2009. The couple has two children together.

The Bucs quarterback is set to play his first home game of the season on Sunday.

Brady is hoping that Gisele will be in attendance.