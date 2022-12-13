NFL World Reacts To Titans Cutting Veteran Player

Tennessee Titans helmet sits on the field.

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Amid a three-game losing streak and a surprising general manager firing, the Tennessee Titans made another unexpected cut.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Titans are releasing linebacker Ola Adeniyi. He was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s 36-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after returning from the injured reserve in Week 13.

