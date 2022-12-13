NFL World Reacts To Titans Cutting Veteran Player

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Amid a three-game losing streak and a surprising general manager firing, the Tennessee Titans made another unexpected cut.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Titans are releasing linebacker Ola Adeniyi. He was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s 36-22 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after returning from the injured reserve in Week 13.

Titans fans remarked on how quickly the 25-year-old fell out of favor.

Adeniyi spent three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining Tennessee last year. Along with excelling on special teams, they garnered 2.5 sacks and 10 pressures in 16 games.

He recorded one tackle through the opening two games before suffering a neck injury. Adeniyi had already missed three games before the Titans placed him on the IR in October.

The 6-foot-1, 248-pound edge rusher sat out six more games before recording two tackles in 28 defensive snaps during Week 13’s 35-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite leading a weak AFC South by two games, the Titans are in turmoil. They’re 26th in scoring, and a defense that led the way throughout 2022 has allowed 91 points over the last three games.

Even at 7-6, they have a Worse point differential (-35) than the 5-8 Jaguars (0) and seven other teams with a losing record. Those frustrations led them to fire general manager Jon Robinson last week.

Adeniyi’s release could forebode a roster overhaul as the Titans try to salvage their season.