NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Russell Wilson News

Russell Wilson’s tenure in Denver hasn’t gotten off to the best start and now the quarterback is dealing with a few different injuries.

Earlier this season, Wilson was diagnosed with a partially torn lat. Unfortunately, that’s the least of his worries heading into Week 7 of the NFL season.

The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback is dealing with a significant hamstring injury as well. He was listed a limited during practice yet again on Thursday, which brought out the same joke from fans.

Everyone and their mother decided to make the same joke about “Mr. Unlimited.”

“Mr Unlimited is currently Limited,” Pat McAfee said.

“Mr. Limited,” said another.

“Mr. Limited,” a third said repeating the same phrase everyone else used.

As for whether or not Wilson believes he’ll play, the quarterback made it clear he’s going to do “everything” he can to play.

“I’m doing everything that I can to get ready to roll. That’s always my mentality,” Wilson said, via Zac Stevens. “If I can go, I’ll go. I’m going to try and do everything I can to be ready.”

Denver faces off against the New York Jets on Sunday.