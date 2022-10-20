NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Patriots Quarterback News – AthlonSports.com

Patriots quarterbacks Bailey Zappe, Brian Hoyer and Mac Jones.

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has been putting on a show with Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer sidelined with injuries as of late.

However, it doesn’t sound like Zappe has done enough to steal the starting gig away from Jones, the former Alabama star.

Per well-regarded Patriots Reporter Jeff Howe, the Patriots are sticking with Mac Jones as their starting quarterback.

