NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Jameis Winston News

The New Orleans Saints may have to play this weekend without Jameis Winston.

For the second day in a row, Winston was not present during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton took the first-team reps during his absence.

