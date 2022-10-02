NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Myles Garrett News

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 18: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns Rushes the line of scrimmage during the second half against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns could be without star pass rusher Myles Garrett for the next several weeks.

Garrett, the former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, was in a scary car accident in Cleveland earlier this week. Garrett and his passenger were reportedly taken to the hospital following the crash. Thankfully, they both had non-life threatening injuries.

Still, while Garrett has already returned to the Browns facility, he could be hindered by his injuries for the next month.

“Myles Garrett’s shoulder injury, suffered in a single-car crash this past week, is expected to hinder the Cleveland Browns’ star for the next two to four weeks,” Adam Schefter reports.

That’s certainly unfortunate news for Garrett and the Browns.

“Smart, tough, accountable strikes yet again,” one fan wrote.

“Dude needs to grow up a little. He’s got a serious issue with speeding and because of it, he’s now going to miss multiple games,” one fan added.

“Man. The Browns D with Myles Garrett is terrible. Without him? Whew,” another fan suggested.

“Likely to see very many “over cautious” injury designations over the next few days and weeks. These Doctors saw what happened in Miami and aren’t about to get fired from their very lucrative side jobs,” one fan added.

The Browns, 2-1 on the season, are set to face the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday.