NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Myles Garrett News

Myles Garrett rushing the passer for the Browns.

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 18: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns Rushes the line of scrimmage during the second half against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns could be without star pass rusher Myles Garrett for the next several weeks.

Garrett, the former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, was in a scary car accident in Cleveland earlier this week. Garrett and his passenger were reportedly taken to the hospital following the crash. Thankfully, they both had non-life threatening injuries.

