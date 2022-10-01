NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady “Warning” News

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

If Gisele is hoping for Tom Brady to spend more time with her and the kids in retirement, broadcasting might not be the right choice for the legendary quarterback.

Brady, 45, is set to join Fox Sports as its No. 1 NFL in-game Analyst once he retires. Many believe that the 2022 season will be Brady’s last at quarterback.

For the past month or so, reports have been swirling about fighting between Brady and Bundchen, over his retirement decision. Brady has continued to play football into his mid-40s, which is surely causing a strain in his marriage.

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, who retired and pursued broadcasting, has a warning for Brady.

“I’m not sure exactly what Tom is signed up to do, I know what’s been announced,” Brees said. “But it is definitely a commitment, and it takes more time than you think. I definitely have a respect for the guys that are in those positions and the guys that really do it the right way, you know the preparation that goes into that

Brees added, “”If you’re gonna do it right, you’re gonna spend the same amount of preparation in preparing to broadcast the game, to do a three-hour production, as you would to play the game.”

Good luck, Tom.

Some fans are concerned that Brady won’t be able to live up to his contract hype.

“Fox giving Brady a $375 million dollar contract to broadcast, after Drew Brees and Jason Witten were dogs–t at it, is a true spectacle that has largely gone under the rug,” one fan wrote.

Others, meanwhile, think Brees’ comments have some validity to them.

“Drew Brees telling Brady that the broadcast Booth is not such a great gig don’t get him wrong it’s a great gig the travel and time away from family is were it gets tough probably Tougher than actually playing because you are all over the place and you gotta be there,” one fan added.

TAMPA, FL – NOVEMBER 08: Two of the Greatest quarterbacks in NFL history Drew Brees (9) of the Saints and Tom Brady (12) of the Buccaneers share a few words of encouragement after the regular season game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 08, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Will Brady (or, rather, Gisele) regret the decision to go into full-time broadcasting?