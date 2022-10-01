NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady “Warning” News

Gisele Bundchen looks at her husband, Tom Brady, on the field after the Super Bowl.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

If Gisele is hoping for Tom Brady to spend more time with her and the kids in retirement, broadcasting might not be the right choice for the legendary quarterback.

Brady, 45, is set to join Fox Sports as its No. 1 NFL in-game Analyst once he retires. Many believe that the 2022 season will be Brady’s last at quarterback.

