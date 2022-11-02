NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Prenup News

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: NFL player Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were able to settle their divorce swiftly due to an “ironclad prenup,” according to Page Six.

Bundchen filed for divorce last Friday. Brady did not contest the filing.

Since the supermodel and seven-time Super Bowl Champion have their own business entities and have made a lot of money on their own merit, separating their wealth wasn’t a complicated process.

“There was an ironclad prenup set down before they married in 2009,” a source told Page Six. “They both have their own separate business entities, so the separation of their Wealth wasn’t that complicated in the end. The only other major factor was dividing up their Massive property portfolio.”

Nevertheless, that didn’t stop people from chiming in on this situation.

“Brady lost everything,” one person jokingly said. “Now they live on Jim Gray’s couch.”

Another person oddly responded, “Brady should get half of whatever Gisele has.”

A third Twitter user replied, “Hey they had a great run.”

Bundchen’s net worth is reportedly higher than Brady’s.

Brady is expected to keep their $17 million mansion on the Indian Creek Island in Miami. Bundchen, meanwhile, will retain their home on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica.