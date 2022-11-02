NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Prenup News

Tom Brady and Gisele dressed up at an event.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 07: NFL player Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for New York Magazine)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were able to settle their divorce swiftly due to an “ironclad prenup,” according to Page Six.

Bundchen filed for divorce last Friday. Brady did not contest the filing.

Since the supermodel and seven-time Super Bowl Champion have their own business entities and have made a lot of money on their own merit, separating their wealth wasn’t a complicated process.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button