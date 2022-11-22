NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Investigation

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Last week, the football world learned that Tom Brady and several other high-profile celebrities were named in a significant lawsuit.

The lawsuit attempted to place blame on Brady, Stephen Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, Larry David and many more for promoting the cryptocurrency platform FTX. The company recently went bankrupt and lost billions of dollars in the process.

On Tuesday morning, Texas reportedly launched an investigation into Brady and others named in the lawsuit. It didn’t take long for the social media world to give their opinions.

“The hits keep coming…” former NFL executive Andrew Brandt said of Brady, who has had a very interesting 2022.

At least a few fans don’t think Brady is at fault.

“They probably had no clue. It’s not much different than someone on here pushing coins. Even if they got paid, it doesn’t mean they had any inside knowledge of SBF’s deceitful ways,” the fan said.

“This is insane!! More ppl are being investigated for being paid to do commercials than the actual guy who stole billions of dollars!” added another.

“Uh pretty sure they didn’t gamble customer funds but ok,” one fan added.

Should Brady be under investigation?