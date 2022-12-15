NFL World Reacts To The ‘Sunday Ticket’ Update

DIRECTV CELEBRATES 25th Season of NFL SUNDAY TICKETS

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 17: A general view of atmosphere at DIRECTV CELEBRATES 25th Season of NFL SUNDAY TICKET at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NFL SUNDAY TICKET on DIRECTV)

The NFL’s Sunday Ticket deal with DirecTV ends after the 2022 season, and the package is poised to switch platforms for the first time.

Speaking from the owners’ meeting in Texas, commissioner Roger Goodell said they’ve reached “a very critical point” in negotiations to pick a new provider for 2023.

