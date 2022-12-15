NFL World Reacts To The ‘Sunday Ticket’ Update

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 17: A general view of atmosphere at DIRECTV CELEBRATES 25th Season of NFL SUNDAY TICKET at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for NFL SUNDAY TICKET on DIRECTV)

The NFL’s Sunday Ticket deal with DirecTV ends after the 2022 season, and the package is poised to switch platforms for the first time.

Speaking from the owners’ meeting in Texas, commissioner Roger Goodell said they’ve reached “a very critical point” in negotiations to pick a new provider for 2023.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in this, and we continue to,” Goodell said Wednesday, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “Our decisions are not based on timelines. They’re based on it being the best outcome with the best party.”

Although the NFL hasn’t picked a new provider yet, fans are eager to move on from the satellite service.

DirecTV has hosted Sunday Ticket since launching the service in 1994. However, that run is expected to end.

Goodell said earlier this year that he “clearly” thinks Sunday Ticket will move to a streaming service next year.

The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan identified Apple as the front-runner last month despite “a stalemate of sorts” unfolding in talks with the NFL. Amazon Prime and YouTube also remain in the running.

A deal might not get done until early 2023, but a source told Kaplan the league “really needs” to announce a new deal by the Super Bowl.