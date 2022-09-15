NFL World Reacts To The Rex Ryan Endorsement News
Former NFL head Coach Rex Ryan made headlines this Wednesday due to his latest endorsement deal.
Ryan is teaming up with Dr. Scholl’s for this football season. He’ll be a brand ambassador, helping the company with its launch of its new foot spray.
“Two things are for certain: I know football, and I know feet,” Ryan said in a statement. “But the stigma around talking about feet has always felt so unnecessary to me. I’m excited to share my expert knowledge with these young Tarheels and help them step up their game – including tackling Athlete’s Foot with the help of Dr. Scholl’s.”
Fans are very amused by this pairing because they believe Ryan has a foot fetish – although he dismissed that notion in his statement.
“Absolutely brilliant marketing,” one fan said.
“The heart wants what it wants,” another fan tweeted.
To this day, Ryan is one of the most entertaining personalities in the NFL. They should have no trouble promoting Dr. Scholl’s products this fall.
