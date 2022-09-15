NFL World Reacts To The Rex Ryan Endorsement News

former nfl Coach rex Ryan is a panel

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 26: Former NFL Coach & ESPN Analyst Rex Ryan of ‘ESPN’s Sunday’s NFL Countdown’ speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Former NFL head Coach Rex Ryan made headlines this Wednesday due to his latest endorsement deal.

Ryan is teaming up with Dr. Scholl’s for this football season. He’ll be a brand ambassador, helping the company with its launch of its new foot spray.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button