NFL World Reacts To The Regarding Ryan Fitzpatrick News

Ryan Fitzpatrick sits at the Masters.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 09: Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Washington Football Team watches play on the eighth green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t afraid to be brutally honest about the current state of the league. They made that clear during an Amazon conference call this week.

When talking about Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s struggles, Fitzpatrick said it was a “red flag” that he needed his personal quarterback Coach on the team last year. He believes New York was “coddling” the BYU product during his rookie season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button