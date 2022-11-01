NFL World Reacts To The Regarding Ryan Fitzpatrick News

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 09: Ryan Fitzpatrick of the Washington Football Team watches play on the eighth green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2021 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t afraid to be brutally honest about the current state of the league. They made that clear during an Amazon conference call this week.

When talking about Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s struggles, Fitzpatrick said it was a “red flag” that he needed his personal quarterback Coach on the team last year. He believes New York was “coddling” the BYU product during his rookie season.

Fitzpatrick added that Wilson “still has to learn how to play quarterback.”

This might be a harsh assessment from Fitzpatrick, but Jets fans don’t fault him for feeling this way.

“Warner, Orlovsky, Fitz, anyone with eyes…the Tides are turning,” one fan tweeted.

“I’d take Fitz right now in 2 seconds,” another fan wrote.

“Spot on,” a third fan said.

Wilson struggled this past Sunday against the Patriots, tossing three costly interceptions.

In five starts this season, Wilson is completing 54.9 percent of his passes for 1,048 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Jets will need a bounce-back performance from Wilson on Sunday if they want to keep up with the Bills.