NFL World Reacts To The Regarding Mac Jones News

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, NEW YORK – JANUARY 15: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots could be without Mac Jones moving forward.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots are fearing a high-ankle sprain and/or ligament damage for their starting quarterback.

Jones had to be helped into the locker room following Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. He was reportedly screaming in pain following the injury.

