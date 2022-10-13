NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

Steelers head Coach Mike Tomlin watches warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Steelers head Coach Mike Tomlin watches warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it’s time to move on from Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada.

His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. They struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in a position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.



