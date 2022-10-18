NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Weekend News

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s weekends couldn’t have been more different.

While Brady was screaming at his Offensive linemen and losing to the Steelers, Bundchen was having a relaxing weekend amid the divorce rumors.

According to TMZ Sports, the wife of the legendary NFL quarterback had a relaxing weekend with her “spiritual healer” and her daughter, Vivian.

Hey, good for Gisele.

“Tom’s weekend sounds way more lit,” one fan joked.

“No Sympathy for Tom Brady. He chose to leave his family for football and to be Tom Brady just like he was close to leaving his pregnant girlfriend for Gisele,” another fan admitted.

Brady, meanwhile, had a pretty frustrating weekend, losing to the Steelers, who pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Tom and Gisele, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly been separated for a couple of months.