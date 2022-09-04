NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News

Gisele Bundchen looks at her husband, Tom Brady, on the field after the Super Bowl.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household.

The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue playing football.

Brady, 45, Retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of absence from training camp, citing personal reasons.

