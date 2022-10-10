NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Decision News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Erin Andrews Attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Erin Andrews made a big career decision this month.

According to a report from Variety, the longtime NFL sideline reporter has decided on a new representation.

Variety reports that Andrews has signed with CAA.

“Erin Andrews, the popular sportscaster who has worked for ESPN and Fox Sports while also co-hosting ABC’s long-running #DancingWiththeStars, has tapped CAA for representation,” they reported.

It’s a big move for Andrews, who chose to stay with Fox Sports this offseason, despite Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leaving the network for ESPN.

Andrews will use CAA for representation in further contract discussions, while remaining with SMAC Entertainment for management and Viewpoint PR.

Variety had more on the decision, as well:

Andrews, who has been with Fox Sports since 2012, has been a critical part of some of its biggest coverage plans, including three Super Bowls, ten NFC Championships, and the 2014 and 2015 World Series and All-Star Games. She will be the lead sideline reporter for Fox’s coverage of both Super Bowl LVIII and LIX.

She is also involved in other ventures. In 2019, she launched WEAR by Erin Andrews, an NFL licensed apparel line. Her partners include the NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, and select NCAA schools. She also hosts the twice-weekly podcast “Calm Down” with Charissa Thompson for iHeartMedia.

Congrats to Andrews on the big move.

We’ll see on her TV on Sunday, calling the Cowboys at Rams game for FOX.