NFL World Reacts To The Deshaun Watson Speeding News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is making headlines this week due to an incident from this past June.

According to TMZ Sports, Watson was pulled over for going 97 mph in a 70 mph zone. The Ohio State Highway Patrol caught him speeding in his G-Wagon.

Watson was ultimately issued a citation in what seemed to be a cordial exchange with the police. When the dust settled, the Pro Bowl quarterback paid a $185 fine.

Although this may not seem like a huge deal, NFL fans are frustrated that Watson once again made the news for questionable decision-making.

“Yeah cause this is what we should hate Watson for,” a fan sarcastically said.

“Come on man. You know you’re under a microscope and need to be on your best behavior in public and yes driving is in public,” another fan wrote.

“That’s why he got 300 million dollars. Impeccable decision making skills,” a third fan tweeted.

Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension for his alleged encounters with massage therapists.

Jacoby Brissett has been starting for the Browns during Watson’s absence.

Watson is eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 28. His first game back will be against the Houston Texans on Dec. 4.