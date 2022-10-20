NFL World Reacts To The Deshaun Watson Speeding News

Deshaun Watson warming up for the Browns.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is making headlines this week due to an incident from this past June.

According to TMZ Sports, Watson was pulled over for going 97 mph in a 70 mph zone. The Ohio State Highway Patrol caught him speeding in his G-Wagon.

