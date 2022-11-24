NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys’ Injury Report

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 16: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 16, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly received some encouraging news ahead of kickoff against the New York Giants on Thursday afternoon.

Dallas had a pretty loaded injury report leading up to Thursday’s game against New York, but the Cowboys will have some big Playmakers ready to go.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that both Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence will play.

According to the NFL Network insider, the Cowboys “will have both standout Defenders Micah Parsons (knee, ankle) and DE Demarcus Lawrence today, despite being questionable. Lawrence is playing through a stress fracture in his foot. He already has a screw in it and had surgery in the past on both fifth metatarsals.”

That’s obviously big-time news for Mike McCarthy’s team.

“D Law may become a situational guy down the road with the chronic feet issues. He’s a champ for playing through it,” one fan wrote.

“Lawrence had 3 sacks in his last meeting against the Giants. Injury or not, always have to take him into account. Same w/Parsons, who is likely the most dangerous defender in the NFL. Giants banged up OL has quite a challenge ahead . Let’s see if they can somehow find a way,” one fan added.

“This Game Needs To Be Over ASAP So When Can Take The Helmets Of Both Of These Dudes & Rest Them,” another fan wrote.

The Cowboys and the Giants are scheduled to kick off at 4:30 pm ET

The game will be on FOX.