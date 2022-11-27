NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Performance Sunday

SEATTLE, WA – JANUARY 18: NFL Hall of fame quarterback Tery Bradshaw speaks on the Awards podium after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Green Bay Packers to win the 2015 NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Longtime NFL on FOX Analyst Terry Bradshaw often sparks some reactions on social media for his performance.

Bradshaw, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has been trending on social media on Sunday afternoon.

The Hall of Fame quarterback was part of FOX’s pregame show on Sunday, per usual. He’s also been part of the in-game updates on FOX throughout the day.

Bradshaw’s old comment on Sam Darnold is going viral.

“Never forget the time Terry Bradshaw named Sam Darnold the Greatest QB in Panthers history after 3 games,” Pardon My Take tweeted.

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Bradshaw’s performance Sunday.

“It has always amazed me that FOX has Terry Bradshaw do the Halftime highlights. He can barely walk and chew gum at the same time,” one fan wrote.

“LOL Love how Terry Bradshaw whines about a lack of king passes down the middle. Bradshaw was Ultimate no-risk-it-no-biscuit gunslinger. He didn’t give as(p)it about picks!” one fan added.

‘Genuinely surprised FOX hasn’t worked Terry Bradshaw into its World Cup coverage somehow,’ another fan wrote.

PHOENIX, AZ – JANUARY 29: Honoree Terry Bradshaw (L) and NFL Analyst Howie Long onstage at the Friars Club Roast of Terry Bradshaw during the ESPN Super Bowl Roast at the Arizona Biltmore on January 29, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Friars Club) Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Love him or hate him, Bradshaw probably isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.