NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Performance Sunday
Longtime NFL on FOX Analyst Terry Bradshaw often sparks some reactions on social media for his performance.
Bradshaw, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has been trending on social media on Sunday afternoon.
The Hall of Fame quarterback was part of FOX’s pregame show on Sunday, per usual. He’s also been part of the in-game updates on FOX throughout the day.
Bradshaw’s old comment on Sam Darnold is going viral.
“Never forget the time Terry Bradshaw named Sam Darnold the Greatest QB in Panthers history after 3 games,” Pardon My Take tweeted.
Fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Bradshaw’s performance Sunday.
“It has always amazed me that FOX has Terry Bradshaw do the Halftime highlights. He can barely walk and chew gum at the same time,” one fan wrote.
“LOL Love how Terry Bradshaw whines about a lack of king passes down the middle. Bradshaw was Ultimate no-risk-it-no-biscuit gunslinger. He didn’t give as(p)it about picks!” one fan added.
‘Genuinely surprised FOX hasn’t worked Terry Bradshaw into its World Cup coverage somehow,’ another fan wrote.
Love him or hate him, Bradshaw probably isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
.