NFL World Reacts To Terrell Owens Report

Terrell Owens being inducted into the Hall Of Fame.

SANTA CLARA, CA – NOVEMBER 01: 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens speaks during a ceremony at Halftime of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi’s Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was reportedly involved in a concerning incident over the weekend.

According to TMZ Sports, the Hall of Fame wide receiver was involved in a physical altercation outside of a CVS store in Los Angeles, California.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button