NFL World Reacts To Terrell Owens Report

SANTA CLARA, CA – NOVEMBER 01: 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Terrell Owens speaks during a ceremony at Halftime of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders at Levi’s Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was reportedly involved in a concerning incident over the weekend.

According to TMZ Sports, the Hall of Fame wide receiver was involved in a physical altercation outside of a CVS store in Los Angeles, California.

Owens was reportedly trying to play peacemaker, but during a physical confrontation, he ended up punching a man.

From TMZ Sports:

Owens tells us he intended to quickly stop by the store and grab a few necessities. While inside, TO says a 49ers fan approached him and they had a friendly conversation. That’s when things took a turn.

Terrell says a second man — the guy who was ultimately clocked — started talking crap to the fan Owens was conversing with. The aggressor threatened to beat up the men outside, according to witnesses.

The video of the incident has gone viral.

The NFL World has taken to social media to weigh in on the video.

“TO hit lil Buddy wit one Punch and then switched to open hand slaps…what a gentleman,” one fan wrote.

“TO with the KO,” one fan added.

“I truly believe people underestimate the strength of professional athletes OR they overestimate their own,” another fan wrote.

“TO a Legend on and off the field,” another fan added on social media.

Don’t mess with TO, apparently.