NFL World Reacts To Teddy Bridgewater Decision News

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater against the Bengals.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins walks off the field after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins to win the game at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins are playing it safe with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Despite passing doctor’s tests, Bridgewater will not return to Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Bridgewater suffered a head injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game. They will not return.

