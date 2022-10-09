NFL World Reacts To Teddy Bridgewater Decision News

CINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins walks off the field after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Miami Dolphins to win the game at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are playing it safe with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Despite passing doctor’s tests, Bridgewater will not return to Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Bridgewater suffered a head injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game. They will not return.

Fans can’t help but notice the difference in decisions with Bridgewater and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who returned from a game with a possible head injury earlier in the 2022 regular season.

“Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out due to the concussion protocol, to be specific. He passed the tests administered by docs, but due to the new adjustments to the protocol and based on what the spotter saw, he was ruled out,” Ian Rapoport clarified .

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the decision by the Dolphins.

“Lesson learned. #That,” one fan wrote.

“If they’re gonna make it so it’s easier for players to be ruled out then they should expand roster sizes,” another fan added.

“I knew this would happen as a result of the new protocols: Guys that can still play will get ruled out,” one fan added.

“I have a feeling this goal to keep players safer is going to lead to QB’s wearing redshirts. In some cases, you’re talking about a $50mil guy being pulled from a game to be overly cautious,” another fan wrote.

The Dolphins are currently trailing the Jets, 19-7, on Sunday afternoon.