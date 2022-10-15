NFL World Reacts To ‘Surprising’ Robert Kraft News

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Dana Blumberg and Robert Kraft attend Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City . (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Despite his advanced age, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft took a major romantic step this weekend.

At 81 years old, Kraft married 47-year-old doctor Dana Blumberg in a “surprise” ceremony on Friday night. According to a report from Page Six, the Billionaire and his 47-year-old doctor wife invited guests to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan.

