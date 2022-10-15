NFL World Reacts To ‘Surprising’ Robert Kraft News

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 07: Dana Blumberg and Robert Kraft attend Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City . (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Despite his advanced age, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft took a major romantic step this weekend.

At 81 years old, Kraft married 47-year-old doctor Dana Blumberg in a “surprise” ceremony on Friday night. According to a report from Page Six, the Billionaire and his 47-year-old doctor wife invited guests to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan.

The couple allegedly told the guests to dress festively, but didn’t say they’d be getting married.

While the wedding was the big news, fans couldn’t help but notice his choice of shows.

“Inexplicably tasteless. Just look at his shoes,” one fan joked, looking at his Nikes.

“If the owner of an NFL team can have a wedding during football season well you can too,” one person said referencing the football world’s detest for fall weddings.

Congratulations to the happy couple!