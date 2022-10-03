NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Cris Collinsworth News

Cris Collinsworth smiling in front of a promo for the Super Bowl.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JANUARY 31: NBC game Analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the JW Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The slide is back!

Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL Analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs.

Collinsworth hadn’t done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight.

.

