NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night’s Cris Collinsworth News

NBC game Analyst Cris Collinsworth

The slide is back!

Sunday night, the longtime NBC NFL Analyst gave fans what they wanted prior to kickoff between the Buccaneers and the Chiefs.

Collinsworth hadn’t done the slide earlier in the year, but he brought it back tonight.

“The slide is officially back!” Dov Kleiman tweeted on Sunday evening.

The NFL world has taken to social media to react to Collinsworth’s return.

“10.5/10 rating,” one fan wrote.

“The Collinsworth slide is BACK!” another fan added.

“They brought back the Collinsworth slide! Finally some Joy in my life after I lost custody of the kids,” another fan joked.

Collinsworth had previously explained why he hadn’t done the slide yet this year.

“Mike Tirico doesn’t do the opening monologue, so what am I going to do?” Collinsworth said. “It’s like, I’m sitting there, I could lean out, but it’d be stupid. So, what do you do? Do you do it just for effect?”

The Bucs and the Chiefs are currently underway on NBC.