NFL World Reacts To Sterling Shepard Punishment News

Sterling Shepard is on the field for the Giants.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 26: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Sterling Shepard #3 of the New York Giants in action against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Atlanta Falcons defeated the New York Giants 17-14. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard had a horrible, no good, very bad night on Monday.

Not only did Shepard suffer a season-ending torn ACL away from the ball on the final play of the 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, but he has also been fined for the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he drew earlier in the game.

