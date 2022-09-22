NFL World Reacts To Significant Brett Favre News

Bret Favre speaking at an event.

CANTON, OH – AUGUST 06: Brett Favre, former NFL quarterback, speaks during his 2016 Class Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Brett Favre’s connection to a welfare scandal in Mississippi has been well-documented. That being said, it appears things are going to get worse for the former Green Bay Packers quarterback.

It was announced this week that the former head of Mississippi’s welfare agency entered a plea agreement with federal and state prosecutors. According to AJ Perezthis decision could spell major trouble for Favre.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button