NFL World Reacts To Significant Brett Favre News

CANTON, OH – AUGUST 06: Brett Favre, former NFL quarterback, speaks during his 2016 Class Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Brett Favre’s connection to a welfare scandal in Mississippi has been well-documented. That being said, it appears things are going to get worse for the former Green Bay Packers quarterback.

It was announced this week that the former head of Mississippi’s welfare agency entered a plea agreement with federal and state prosecutors. According to AJ Perezthis decision could spell major trouble for Favre.

Additionally, Mississippi Department of Human Services director John Davis has agreed to cooperate with investigators.

Overall, Favre is linked to $8 million in “misappropriated welfare funds.” He received $1.1 million for Speeches in 2017 and 2019 that he allegedly didn’t even do.

While there is still so much work left to be done, NFL fans believe Favre should be “locked up” for the foreseeable future.

It has been reported by Front Office Sports that brands are “quietly quitting” Favre. We’ll see if that trend continues as more information comes to light.

Favre’s legal team has denied that he knew he was accepting money from welfare funds. However, messages involving him and former Gov. Phil Bryant recently painted the former quarterback in a different light.