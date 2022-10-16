NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Job Rumor News

NEW ORLEANS, LA – SEPTEMBER 16: Head Coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Former New Orleans Saints head Coach Sean Payton is rumored to “really want” one NFL head coaching job.

It’s not the Dallas Cowboys job. It’s not the Carolina Panthers job, either.

It’s the Los Angeles Chargers job.

“[Dean] Spanos doesn’t like to pay his coaches, but once your quarterback starts making $50 million a year, you’re really going to be cheap about your head coach? Sean loves living in Southern California. You’ve got Herbert and some other blue chip players. That’s the fit,” the Washington Post reports.

Payton in Los Angeles with Herbert and the Chargers would certainly be fun.

“Chargers and Sean Payton would be scary…” one fan wrote.

“Cowboys make sense; highly doubt Spanos fires Staley unless the Chargers completely implode this season,” one fan added.

“This is obvious. It was always going to be a year off then he would pick a new gig. Still crazy he left the Saints as they were sinking in cap issues and without a clear cut QB1 of the future. Pretty cold if you ask me,” one fan added.

It could be a no-lose situation for the Chargers.

If Staley keeps his job, it means the team likely did well in the postseason. If he’s fired, they could be getting Sean Payton.