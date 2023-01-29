NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Jim Harbaugh Update

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head Coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It appears Jim Harbaugh’s flirtation with the NFL wasn’t quite over after seemingly shutting the door on the pros.

The latest story from Adam Schefter reveals that the Wolverines head Coach met with Broncos owner Greg Penner in Ann Arbor last week to discuss the Denver job but no deal ended up getting done.

This comes just a couple of weeks after reaffirming his commitment to Big Blue. Saying in a statement on Jan. 16:

I love the relationships that I have at Michigan — coaches, staff, families, administration, president Santa Ono and especially the players and their families. My heart is at the University of Michigan. I once heard a wise man say, ‘Don’t try to be out-happy, happy.’ Go Blue!

The NFL world reacted to the news on Saturday.

“Harbaugh’s agent to the Broncos is on a per game salary,” a user commented.

“bUT thE BRonCoS WeReNT InteReSTeD,” a Michigan account replied.

“Buried the lede: ‘One league source Predicted this week that the league will move on and Harbaugh is not likely to have many NFL options in the future,'” tweeted Rivals’ Josh Henschke.

“Hahahahahahah dude, this is unreal.”

The saga continues?