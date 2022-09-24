NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s David Bakhtiari News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

A lingering knee injury has plagued David Bakhtiari since the second half of the 2020 season. However, all signs point to the All-Pro left tackle returning to the field this Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Bakhtiari is expected to make his 2022 season debut this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

