NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s David Bakhtiari News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 06: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

A lingering knee injury has plagued David Bakhtiari since the second half of the 2020 season. However, all signs point to the All-Pro left tackle returning to the field this Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Bakhtiari is expected to make his 2022 season debut this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bakhtiari’s return would give the Green Bay Packers a huge lift on offense. When healthy, he’s one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL.

As long as Bakhtiari doesn’t suffer a setback before kickoff, he should be good to.

Unsurprisingly, Packers fans are thrilled about this news.

“Yessir welcome back,” one fan tweeted.

“The best lineman in the NFL is back,” another fan said.

Bakhtiari will be put to the test this Sunday. If he’s active against the Buccaneers, he’ll have to deal with a defense that features Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Vita Vea and Devin White.

Hopefully for Aaron Rodgers’ sake, Bakhtiari isn’t too rusty this Sunday.

Kickoff for the Packers-Buccaneers game is at 4:25 pm ET.