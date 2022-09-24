NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Daniel Snyder News

Washington NFL owner Daniel Snyder.

LANDOVER, MD – AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Dan Snyder’s days with the Washington Commanders could soon be coming to an end.

According to a report, multiple NFL owners are considering trying to “oust” Snyder from the NFL owners group.

Two options are being considered: voting Snyder out of the NFL ownership ranks or convincing him to sell the team. The latter seems like the more obvious path forward.

