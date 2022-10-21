NFL World Reacts To Saints Quarterback Decision News

BALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Saints and Baltimore Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have been plagued by injuries through these first six weeks and have more to deal with in tonight’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. But they’ve reached a decision on their plan for primetime.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Saints are planning to start Andy Dalton against the Cardinals tonight. But what’s more interesting is the backup plan.

Per the report, Jameis Winston has been relegated to “QB3” for the game. Taysom Hill will be brought in at quarterback if anything happens to Dalton.

NFL fans are largely Shocked both by Hill’s Ascension to QB2 and Winston’s seemingly quiet demotion to QB3:

Saints head Coach Dennis Allen has struggled to get consistency from his team all season due in no small part to injuries and poor play. One could argue that the defense – ranked 29th in points allowed and middle of the pack in yards – is the more pressing problem unit than the offense, which ranks 11th in points and fifth in yards.

But everything starts with the quarterback, and they’ve been held under 250 passing yards in five of their six games this season.

Little wonder that the Saints are 2-4 with some high-octane offenses coming up on the schedule.

Will this decision provide the spark that the Saints need?