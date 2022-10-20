NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Decision News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 12: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos passes during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

For the first four weeks of the season, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had a pretty notable post-press conference catchphrase. They didn’t use it this week – and people are starting to notice.

Per Zac Stevens of theDNVR.com, Wilson did not say his signature “Broncos Country, Let’s Ride!” line at the end of his press conference. It was the second week in a row that Wilson did not use the catchphrase he coined in a viral, albeit cringey, video he did this past summer.

The catchphrase has devolved into a meme amid the Broncos’ 2-4 start, which has featured one of the NFL’s best defenses offset by its lowest scoring offense. Wilson has been at the center of that low-scoring offense, throwing for just five touchdowns while completing a career-low 58.6 percent of his passes.

Some fans are taking this as a sign that it’s starting to dawn on Wilson how serious the Broncos’ situation is. A few also believe that maybe he’s trying to be less robotic than he sometimes behaves:

The Denver Broncos need Russell Wilson to get on track in a big way just to avoid finishing the season without having its worst record.

Denver could do just that this weekend when they host the New York Jets, who despite their record are probably the easiest team that they’ll face at home again this season.

But Wilson has not been as advertised through the first six weeks of the season. He’s only got 11 more games to show that the Broncos didn’t make an historic gaffe by mortgaging everything for him.

Will the Broncos get back on track this Sunday?