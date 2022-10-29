NFL World Reacts To Ronald Jones, Chiefs News

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ronald Jones appears to want out of the Chiefs organization.

On Friday night, the veteran running back shared a very public message expressing his discontent with Kansas City.

“Sure would like a RELEASE right about now,” he wrote on Twitter.

