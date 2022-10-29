NFL World Reacts To Ronald Jones, Chiefs News

CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ronald Jones appears to want out of the Chiefs organization.

On Friday night, the veteran running back shared a very public message expressing his discontent with Kansas City.

“Sure would like a RELEASE right about now,” he wrote on Twitter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

“Tampa is always welcome to a reunion, god knows we need you RoJo,” one fan wrote.

“I imagine @Chiefs are stashing him in case of injury, however I understand his gripe,” another added.

“Dude can’t even get snaps in a backfield that has a 30 yr old, a 7th round rookie, and CEH probably should be released honestly lol,” another said.

Jones signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Chiefs earlier this offseason, but has yet to take the field for a single regular-season game. The former Tampa Bay running back is stuck on the Kansas City depth chart behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isaiah Pacheco.

Jones’ best NFL season came during the Bucs’ Super Bowl campaign. Through 14 regular-season games in 2020, they notched 978 yards and seven rushing touchdowns. In 2021, they collected 428 yards and four touchdowns.

If the Chiefs listen to Jones’ request, perhaps the former second-round pick can land in a better situation for the second half of the 2022 season.