NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin’s Unfortunate On-Air Mistake

Former Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III at a game in Waco.

WACO, TX – AUGUST 31: Former Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III attends a game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on August 31, 2014 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Robert Griffin III made an uncomfortable gaffe Monday night.

During ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, the former Heisman Trophy Winner was discussing Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts Proving doubters wrong this season. Griffin then said an old term used disparagingly against Black people.

