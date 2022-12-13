NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin’s Unfortunate On-Air Mistake

WACO, TX – AUGUST 31: Former Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III attends a game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on August 31, 2014 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Robert Griffin III made an uncomfortable gaffe Monday night.

During ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, the former Heisman Trophy Winner was discussing Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts Proving doubters wrong this season. Griffin then said an old term used disparagingly against Black people.

Viewers were shocked by Griffin’s remark. As many tried to process what they heard on social media, some wondered if Griffin even knows the word’s meaning.

It’s also possible Griffin meant to say “bugaboo” or something else entirely, as that would be a Bizarre intentional choice to make on live ESPN programming. Either way, it’s an unfortunate misstep on the former quarterback’s part.

Neither Griffin nor ESPN has addressed the incident yet. The 32-year-old may have to make a public statement to avoid significant repercussions.

Hurts certainly has silenced any skeptics during an MVP-caliber season for the 12-1 Eagles. RGIII probably wishes he had a do-over to convey that point differently.