NFL World Reacts To Reported Gisele Decision

On Thursday afternoon, a new report from People Suggested that Gisele Bundchen won’t be attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

“It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around,” a source reportedly told People. “I’m not saying she can’t possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird.”

It didn’t take long before fans started reacting to the latest news regarding the relationship between Tom Brady and Gisele.

“He pretty much admitted in recent interviews that she’s not happy about him returning to football,” one fan said. “She wants her husband and children’s father home for a change and he just wants football and his businesses. We will see what happens.”

Some people just want to move on from this story. “And. People split all the time. Cant they do it without it being plastered all over here,” one person said.

Others think it’s time for Gisele to just accept Brady’s love of football. “She needs to accept her husband’s love of the game and be at peace with it for her children’s benefit,” said another.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Gisele attends the game.