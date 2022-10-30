NFL World Reacts To Regarding Russell Wilson News

DENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 06: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos walks off the field following a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field At Mile High on October 06, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Things have not been going well for Mr. Unlimited this year.

Russell Wilson was traded from Seattle to Denver in the biggest blockbuster move of the offseason. The Broncos were supposed to be a Super Bowl contender with Wilson at quarterback. However, they look more like a team that should be picking at the top of the NFL Draft.

Sunday morning, the Broncos are taking on the Jaguars in London. It’s not going well for Wilson.

“ESPN just reported Russell Wilson is icing his throwing shoulder between drives. Is that….normal?” Danny Heifetz tweeted.

That doesn’t sound normal…

“Did the Broncos bother to do a physical before the trade? This has to be worse than the Herschel trade,” one fan wrote.

“Put Rypien in my god,” another fan added.

“Aren’t you supposed to be keeping your shoulder warm between using it? That’s what baseball players do,” another fan wrote.

The Jaguars are currently leading the Broncos, 7-0, at the end of the first quarter.

The game is on ESPN+.