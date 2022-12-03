NFL World Reacts To Rams Potentially Season-Ending Matthew Stafford Decision

Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 02: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The worst was reportedly confirmed for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on Saturday as the Pro Bowl QB is headed to the IR.

Per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter: “Rams are placing QB Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, effectively ending his 2022 season. Stafford will be eligible to return in Week 17 at the Chargers, but at that point, there would be little incentive to play and expose their veteran quarterback.”

