NFL World Reacts To Rams Potentially Season-Ending Matthew Stafford Decision

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 02: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The worst was reportedly confirmed for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford on Saturday as the Pro Bowl QB is headed to the IR.

Per ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter: “Rams are placing QB Matthew Stafford on injured reserve, effectively ending his 2022 season. Stafford will be eligible to return in Week 17 at the Chargers, but at that point, there would be little incentive to play and expose their veteran quarterback.”

The NFL world reacted to the news across social media.

“Smart Decision,” said Robert Griffin III. “With his concussions they are thinking of the person not just the player.”

“Rams did win the trade, but man, the Lions’ side looks great,” a fan said. “Hope they take Will Levis!”

“I know the Rams had a horrendous season but they got their Super Bowl last year so pushing all the chips in already worked for them. No sense in risking Stafford’s health,” another user replied.

“This might end up being the biggest ‘win-win’ trade ever if this lands the Lions a top 4 pick.”

“What’s the highest place a team has picked using another teams draft pick?” a Detroit account asked. “I feel like the Rams and Lions may break that record.”

Not the season most imagined coming into the year.