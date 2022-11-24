NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Tom Brady’s Son

Gisele Bundchen looks at her husband, Tom Brady, on the field after the Super Bowl.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Even following his divorce from longtime wife Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady is making family a priority.

On Wednesday, Brady had his oldest son, Jack, with him at practice with the Buccaneers.

“My inspiration,” Brady wrote in a photo posted on Instagram. The photo shows Brady watching his son play quarterback at practice.

