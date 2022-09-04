NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – NOVEMBER 20: Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning watches action prior to a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Are we going to see Peyton Manning take over an NFL front office?

The legendary NFL quarterback appears to be happy with his television career, however, he is being mentioned for a front office job.

Manning has been linked to the Chicago Bears team president role.

“The Bears need to seek change in selecting Phillips’ replacement and put aside their sentiments for the man by acknowledging the need for better results,” Chris Emma wrote on September 2. “McCaskey should make a hire from outside of Halas Hall as the Bears seek a bright, progressive leader.”

Emma, ​​a Bears insider, believes Manning is the right fit.

“Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has been successful in both football and business,” Emma wrote. “He has been a guest at Halas Hall in the past and perhaps could be the right fit alongside McCaskey.”

Bears fans are hoping the Manning dream will come to life.

“Yeah!!! Best news I’ve heard in decades! The accountant/penguin/only team president in football w/ no football background is done. My dream scenario, Payton Manning as team president, imagine JF getting to go to his office and pick his brain.” one fan wrote.

“Bears have to be reaching out for interviews today, sure it’s still months away. But this is huge with Team President coming available. Poles? Cunningham to GM? Peyton Manning? You have to be making calls today. New stadium, new era, new regime. I’m hyped right now honestly,” one fan added.

Not everyone seems on board, though.

“Hiring Ryan Poles with the understanding that he’s the top football guy in the building and then forcing him to report to Peyton Manning or Trace Armstrong as a football ops president a year later would be a pretty crappy way to do business,” one fan added.

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Retransmission alternate crop) Peyton Manning reacts to the crowd during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning once beat the Chicago Bears in a Super Bowl.

Should they get the job?