NFL World Reacts To Patriots’ Special Teams News

A general view of Gillette Stadium during a Patriots game.

FOXBORO, MA – SEPTEMBER 10: General view as fans hold up cards to celebrate the New England Patriots Super Bowl Championships at the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are reportedly considering some new punter options as Veteran special teams man Jake Bailey is struggling so far this season.

The team is expected to host multiple free-agent punters this week as they assess their options, per New England Insider Mike Reiss of ESPN.

